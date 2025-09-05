The suspected murderer and partner of Papakitsa Eirin, 34, who was stabbed to death in her Chlorakas home on August 17, was remanded for a further eight days by Paphos district court on Friday.

The 53-year-old man is suspected of having stabbed his partner to death after a fight, with her 14-year-old son as the main witness.

The teenager was injured in the incident, believed while attempting to prevent his mother’s partner from attacking her.

Officers found her lifeless body when they were called to their home in the early evening in August.

The 53-year-old was taken to Nicosia general hospital after sustaining injuries in the altercation.

His lawyer had initially appeared at Paphos district court, where a remand order was issued in August.

On Thursday, the suspect was released from the Athalassa psychiatric hospital, where he had been taken after his release from Nicosia general.