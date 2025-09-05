Sui has been recording heavy activity after $100 million in stablecoin inflows entered its network within 24 hours. This sudden surge has lifted its market cap from $800 million to $875 million, even though it still sits below the July peak of $1.22 billion.

Meanwhile, analysts are weighing its position among the best cryptos to buy now, but attention is also turning toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a presale altcoin that has been steadily gaining investor interest. Consequently, many are now asking what crypto to buy for meaningful returns, as both projects are attracting different types of investors.

Sui crypto building momentum

Sui is currently holding around $3.37 after bouncing off the $3.20 support zone. Resistance between $3.40 and $3.45 is limiting immediate upside, yet if the coin clears that range, the next target could be $3.60 and possibly $3.90. The RSI is sitting close to 61, suggesting bullish momentum without being overextended. Moreover, the MACD has crossed into a bullish trend, though the signals remain early rather than definitive.

In addition, Sui has been strengthening its market presence after a recent Robinhood Legend listing. The move is improving liquidity and giving traders access to advanced crypto charts for better execution.

Furthermore, its network is expanding with Seal, a privacy-focused layer launched with the Walrus Protocol. This addition is creating on-chain access policies, data encryption, and decentralized storage, which may drive utility across Web3. However, despite these developments, questions remain over whether Sui can truly become the best cryptocurrency to invest in when weighed against stronger growth stories.

Mutuum Finance presale growth

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been moving through its presale stages with remarkable traction. The first phase opened at $0.01, and the current phase six is underway at $0.035. This marks a 250% rise, or 3.5x from the starting price. A total of $15,400,000 has been raised so far, and 16,040 holders have already joined.

Phase six is selling out quickly, and once phase seven begins, the token price will increase by 14.3% to $0.04. Launch has been set at $0.06, which means current buyers can look at a potential ROI ranging between 300% and 500% after listing.

Importantly, Mutuum Finance is not only relying on presale hype but also designing lending models that combine efficiency and flexibility. Its peer-to-contract system uses stablecoin pools, automatically balancing interest rates based on demand.

Meanwhile, its peer-to-peer option lets lenders and borrowers negotiate directly, creating custom loan structures. All loans remain overcollateralized, which protects liquidity providers and reinforces system solvency.

Transitioning to its risk management, Mutuum has integrated safeguards such as deposit caps, borrow caps, and overcollateralization thresholds. These measures prevent sharp market swings from destabilizing the protocol.

Enhanced Collateral Efficiency has also been introduced, allowing correlated assets like stablecoins to secure higher borrowing limits. This model sets Mutuum ahead in the crypto market.

Why investors are watching mutuum

Mutuum Finance’s Its tokenomics, borrowing designs, and incentives are demonstrating that it is built to become a working DeFi protocol.

The combination of capital-efficient lending, a successful CertiK review, and structured community engagement makes it an appealing entry for those considering what is the best cryptocurrency to invest in during 2025. In contrast, while Sui continues to expand its privacy layer and strengthen liquidity, its immediate upside may be more limited compared to MUTM’s presale trajectory.

Both tokens are offering distinct pathways, but many investors are leaning toward Mutuum Finance because of its growth potential from the current presale level. Therefore, when weighing what crypto to buy now, MUTM is increasingly being viewed as a stronger option compared to Sui.

