The musical group Monsieur Doumani will close the Faneromeni’25 Art festival on September 12th with their music performance “PISSOURIN”. A thematic album which deals with the night in its various manifestations, through an existential/philosophical prism.

A world that borders on the surrealism that one encounters in the spectrum of dreams, which Monsieur Doumani dresses up musically in a very special way, with elements of psychedelia, intense distortions in sound and openings to different musical styles and moods.

CONTRIBUTORS

Antonis Antoniou-tzouras, electrics, vocals

Antis Skordis-guitar, loops, vocals

Dimitris Yiassemidis-flute/trombone

Duration: 60 minutes

Date: Friday 12 September 2025

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia

Free entrance

Doors open at 20:00

Events will take place with observation of all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff and are accessible to disabled groups.

You can find more information on the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org , on the official pages of the Foundation on Facebook & Instagram (@boccf)

During the events, photos and/or videos will be taken. The pictures of visitors of the events may be used for promotional purposes or may be provided to the media or uploaded on the Internet. By attending the events, the public automatically gives to the organizers the right to use the photos/videos taken.

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation

86-90 Faneromenis, 1011 Nicosia

For information: 22 128175

www.boccf.org @boccf