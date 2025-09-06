President Nikos Christodoulides at the opening of a cabinet session in Troodos on Saturday said that bringing the EU closer to the Middle East was one of Cyprus’ top priorities during the upcoming EU presidency, with an informal European Council on the matter set for April 23.

“Our priorities are to bring the EU closer to the wider Middle East region,” the president said. Cyprus EU presidency starts in January 2026 and last for six months.

Christodoulides said the cabinet meeting at the presidential summer palace in Troodos was being held to discuss the infrastructure for the upcoming presidency.

He said a total of 258 meetings were to be held on the island throughout the presidency, 84 of which will be held in the capital.

“The presidency will concern all provinces,” he said.

He said that before assuming the presidency, Cyprus was expecting several preparatory visits. These included the college of commissioners, composed of commissioners of the 27 EU member states, which are appointed as the European Commission’s political leadership, as well as delegations from the European parliament.

“As far as our own priorities [during the presidency] are concerned, I start with the area of defence and security, (…) there will be several meetings at the level of the European Council,” Christodoulides said.

He added that immigration would be another key focus for Cyprus during its presidency, adding that he was glad to see how figures had developed compared to 2022.

“Our strategy, which we are continuing and strengthening, is delivering results and other EU member states are looking to follow the practices of the Republic of Cyprus,” he said.

Other issues mentioned by the president included water security and housing.

“[Water security] is an issue on which we want to have meaningful, significant progress, not just a declaration,” Christodoulides said.

In the context of housing, he emphasised that the issue primarily affected the younger generation and mentioned the potential for EU financial support, highlighting that there had been a “tremendous response” from young people to the government’s affordable housing schemes so far.

He pointed to Friday’s visit of Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, adding that “the need for the EU to approach the states of the region as partners” had been one of the first things discussed during their meeting.

“In terms of priorities on the EU level, we will act on two fronts,” he said.

The first front concerned the EU files Cyprus will be taking over from the Danish presidency, with a focus on the multiannual financial framework.

As a second priority, Christodoulides listed the simplification of procedures within the EU, adding that this matter significantly influenced the competitiveness of the EU and the member states.

“And, of course, security and defence issues. And all of this, if we put it in one section in terms of those EU files that are the priority, is about strengthening the EU’s strategic autonomy,” he said.

Christodoulides emphasised that assuming the presidency was “the largest national mission” of Cyprus, stressing that it marked a “unique opportunity” to prove that Cyprus “has a say and a role in the EU”.

“It is a unique opportunity to prove even more in practice that the Republic of Cyprus has a say and a role in the EU,” the president said.

Christodoulides speech was followed by a presentation of Deputy Minster of European Affairs, Marilena Raouna, who was set to update the cabinet members on Cyprus’ “level of readiness”.