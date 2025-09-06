Police on Friday night arrested 17-year-old in an ongoing case of attempted murder of a security guard and the arson of four cars belonging to a rental company in Pyla on August 14.

The 17-year-old was arrested in Nicosia pursuant to a court warrant.

Four other suspects aged 18, 23, 27 and 44 years had previously been arrested in connection with the case.

The 18 year-old has since been released, while the other three suspects remain in custody to facilitate further investigations into the case.