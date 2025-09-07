The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry has announced that in 2026 it will organise national pavilions at three major international exhibitions in technology, innovation and shipping, with the aim of strengthening the outward orientation of Cypriot enterprises.

Cyprus will be represented at GITEX Global 2026 in Dubai, which will take place from December 7 to December 11, 2026. This is considered the largest international exhibition in technology and information technology, and the ministry will be participating for the fifth consecutive year.

In addition, Cyprus will take part in Beyond 2026 in Athens, from June 17 to June 19, 2026. This exhibition will place emphasis on innovation and digital development.

Cyprus will also be present at SMM Hamburg 2026 in Germany, from September 1 to September 4, 2026, which is one of the world’s leading exhibitions for the shipping industry.

Through participation in these exhibitions, Cyprus is highlighted as a business hub and provides Cypriot service providers with the opportunity to showcase their activities and make use of networking and cooperation opportunities with international partners.

Eligibility to apply is granted to legal entities active in the services sector. The maximum de minimis support per beneficiary and per exhibition amounts to €12,500, covering expenses such as rental of space, exhibition booth equipment, participation fees and electricity consumption.

Applications for participation must be submitted by September 30, 2025. Submissions can be made in person, by post or through a private courier, and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Late applications will not be accepted.

The ministry clarified that participation will depend on the number of interested applicants, the approval of the budget and the availability of exhibition space.