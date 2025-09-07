Israel’s Airports Authority said on Sunday that a drone launched from Yemen struck the arrivals hall at Ramon Airport near the Red Sea city of Eilat.

It said takeoffs and landings at the airport were halted, while it was working to restore normal operations as soon as possible.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it was investigating the crash of a drone that was launched from Yemen and fell in the airport’s area.

The Israeli military said the incident was under review without providing details on the impact. It did not specify if the drone had fallen after it was intercepted or if it had been a direct hit.

The airport located near the resort city of Eilat on the border with Jordan and Egypt mostly handles domestic flights.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been launching missiles and drones thousands of kilometres north towards Israel, in what the group says are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has retaliated by bombing Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port. Its latest blow killed senior Houthi officials, including the head of the government.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have also been attacking vessels in the Red Sea since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.