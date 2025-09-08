C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd has earned yet another important recognition for, its long-standing commitment to maintaining a safe, fair, supportive and rewarding work environment. Both Alphamega Hypermarkets and Bean Bar, which are part of C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd, were re-certified as a Great Place to Work® for the second time after 2023, with Alphamega Hypermarkets being the only hypermarket chain in Cyprus and Greece to currently have/hold this certification.

This achievement becomes even greater considering that C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd is the largest company in Cyprus in terms of number of employees to have ever been certified by the internationally renowned Great Place to Work® organisation. This distinction confirms, in the most reliable way, the company’s commitment to creating a high-quality work environment.

The Great Place to Work® certification was obtained through anonymous and voluntary participation of company employees in a questionnaire that assesses trust, communication, fair treatment and the overall employment experience at their workplace. It is a distinction secured by the people within the organisation themselves.

People have always been at the heart of the culture of Alphamega Hypermarkets and Bean Bar. C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd invests in its team members on a daily basis, through a wide range of tailored benefits that enhance the well-being of its people and their families, such as discounts on company products, access to an Occupational Health doctor, a psychological support telephone line and a certified nutritionist, professional training, schemes aiming at people’s professional development and growth and fully-funded studies at recognised academic institutions.

On behalf of C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd, the Company’s CEO, George Theodotou expressed satisfaction over yet another recognition of the company’s high-quality work environment. “Our re-certification as a Great Place to Work® is of particular importance to us because we’ve earned it from our own team,” he noted. “We are grateful to our people for their trust, professionalism and dedication, and we reaffirm our commitment to continue offering the best possible employment experience with consistency and respect for all our people.”

The company’s employment and work environment strategy is not limited to individual actions. Instead, it is based on a holistic model that combines professional development, job stability and a culture of inclusion and participation. The fact that employees continue to confirm this experience by placing their trust on the company in the Great Place to Work® questionnaire serves as the best proof that the company consistently offers a high-quality professional experience.