The Cyprus Real Estate Agents Registration Council on Monday announced that written examinations for new candidate real estate agents will take place on November 6, 2025.

According to the announcement, the exams are scheduled for Thursday at 4.30 p.m. at the Pavilion in Nicosia.

Council president Marinos Kineyirou explained that the written examinations are held under Article 11(1)(a)(v) of the Real Estate Agents Law in order to establish that candidates for entry in the Register of Real Estate Agents have adequate knowledge of the Republic’s property and planning legislation.

“These skills are necessary for the correct and responsible practice of the real estate profession,” he said.

The exams will be conducted in Greek, with closed notes.

Candidates will be assessed on specific legal provisions including the Immovable Property (Tenure, Registration and Valuation) Law, Cap. 224, the Transfer and Mortgage Law No. 9 of 1965, the Land and Surveys Department (Fees and Charges) Law, Cap. 219, and the Sale of Immovable Property (Specific Performance) Law of 2011 (N.81(I)/2011).

They will also be tested on the Streets and Buildings Regulation Law, Cap. 96, the Town and Country Planning Law of 1972 (90/1972), and the Real Estate Agents Law of 2010 (71(I)/2010).

Eligibility to sit the exams requires the online submission of an application to the Council by September 25, 2025, at 2 p.m.

Applicants must also pay a fee of €100 and meet the qualifications set out in Article 11(1) of the Real Estate Agents Law.

These include being a natural person who is a citizen of the Republic or another EU member state, not being bankrupt or under any legal incapacity, and having no criminal convictions for offences involving dishonesty or moral turpitude unless formally rehabilitated under the relevant law.

Applicants must also hold a recognised diploma confirming successful completion of post-secondary education of at least three years, or part-time equivalent, in subjects relevant to the real estate profession.

In addition, they must have completed at least 12 months of professional practice in Cyprus as a registered assistant real estate agent.

A holder of a postgraduate degree obtained after at least one academic year of study in relevant subjects is also considered to meet the academic requirements.

For more information on the application process, interested parties may contact the Cyprus Real Estate Agents Registration Council at 22666377.