A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged in writing for causing malicious damage to two vehicles in Paralimni, police said on Monday.

He was later released and will be summoned to appear in court at a later date.

“A case of malicious damage to property is being investigated, following two separate complaints, for causing damage to the tires of two vehicles,” the police said.

Police said the case involves two separate complaints about damage to the tyres of vehicles parked in a private parking lot in the area.

The owner of the cars had expressed suspicion about a particular individual and provided a description to officers.

A 41-year-old man matching that description was located and arrested. He admitted to causing the damage and, after being charged, was released pending trial.