A visual puppet theatre performance for all ages sheds light on the story of The Little Prince. A series of unique performances is taking place at rural village locations around Cyprus as local creators bring Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s tale to life.

Supported by the ministry of culture, four performances in different locations are set to happen throughout September. First up, directors and performers Katerina Stavrou and Vittorio Pissacroia will present their Little Prince at Pyrgos Central Square in Larnaca on September 10, followed by a performance at Mosfiloti Elementary School on September 11 and the Amphitheatre of Kalo Chorio Larnaca on September 12. One final performance will take the puppet theatre to Evrychou’s Elementary School Amphitheatre on September 14.

“Antoine de Saint-Exupéry admitted, as an adult, that he had difficulty breaking away from his happy childhood and felt as if he had been forcibly thrust into the adult world,” say organisers. “Through his work, The Little Prince, he expresses this experience and reveals a part of himself.”

The fairy tale-novel’s story is universally known – a pilot crashes his plane in the desert and meets a little boy who has travelled far from his planet. He seeks answers to questions that torment him and along the way meets people, animals, plants and stars.

“Saint-Exupéry’s work becomes the canvas of creation. The stage is filled with colours and original constructions. The body, the costume and the doll come together to sculpt impressive, visual images.

“This is a performance for children and for adults who were once children,” say organisers. “A performance of searching for the hidden child in the soul of every adult and a reminder of their debt to the new generation, of transmitting devotion and the value of creating true bonds.”

The Little Prince

Puppet theatre performance. Directed by Katerina Stavrou and Vittorio Pissacroia. September 10. Pyrgos Central Square, Larnaca district. September 11. Mosfiloti Elementary School, Nicosia district. September 12. Amphitheatre of Kalo Chorio, Larnaca district. September 14. Evrychou Elementary School Amphitheatre, Nicosia district. 7pm. Free