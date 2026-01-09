The most expensive property transaction recorded in Cyprus in October 2025 involved a three-floor apartment in Limassol, sold for €15.2 million, reinforcing the city’s continued dominance in the high-end real estate market.

In total, the ten highest-value property sales completed during the month amounted to €87.6m, according to an analysis by Ask Wire, the data analytics company combining real estate expertise with technology to track transactions, asking prices, and construction activity.

Once again, Limassol featured prominently, accounting for eight of the ten most expensive transactions nationwide.

By contrast, the remaining two deals were recorded in the Famagusta district, both in the Ayia Napa area.

The top transaction took place in Potamos Germasogeia, where the three-floor apartment changed hands for €15.2m.

Notably, the area appeared repeatedly in the rankings, with several high-value apartment sales recorded during the same month, emphasising its sustained appeal among buyers at the upper end of the market.

The next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) was on the agenda on Thursday as President Nikos Christodoulides met with the head of the European Court of Auditors (ECA), Tony Murphy, alongside court member Lefteris Christoforou, in Nicosia.

Speaking after the meeting, Christodoulides described the proposed EU budget for the 2028-2034 period as one of the most demanding dossiers facing the bloc, noting that negotiations on the MFF are “always difficult”.

Even so, he said he was confident consensus could be reached, stressing that discussions must be concluded by the end of the year, a timeline also supported by the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission.

At the same time, the President said the new framework must be shaped in a way that reflects the current challenges confronting the European Union.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou will once again honour bi-communal entrepreneurship in Cyprus this year, increasing the total prize fund of the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards for Business Co-operation to €500,000, as the initiative marks its 16th consecutive year.

The founder and owner of the easy family of brands and founder and chairman of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation has reaffirmed his long-standing commitment to supporting co-operation between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, with the awards to be presented on June 4, 2026.

A total of 18 entrepreneurs, forming nine bi-communal business teams, will be recognised.

For the second consecutive year, Sir Stelios has proceeded with a further increase in the prize money, providing tangible support to the nine winning teams, each consisting of two members.

This financial backing is intended to create the conditions for reinvestment, growth and the further strengthening of business activities across both communities.

Contracts for the completion of the gastronomy school in the mountain community of Moniatis are expected to be signed in the coming days, after the Moniatis community council awarded the project to J. Mantis Construction.

Moniatis’ community leader Charalambos Konstantinidis told Entrepreneurial Limassol, the periodical of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), that the contract value stands at around €590,000.

Beyond the construction phase, the local authority is already looking ahead.

According to Konstantinidis, the goal is for the Gastronomy School to operate under the Ministry of Education and to be integrated into the Post-Secondary Institutes of Vocational Education and Training.

In that context, the Director of Secondary Technical and Vocational Education at the Ministry of Education, Elias Markatzis, confirmed that discussions with the community leader have already taken place.

The Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence and India-based Pixxelspace India Private Limited (Pixxel) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), according to an official statement released this week.

The agreement sets out a framework for strategic collaboration spanning India, the European Union, the Middle East and North Africa, as well as additional international markets.

The statement from the centre further stated that the memorandum provides for the exploration of joint initiatives supporting innovation, research cooperation, technological development and market engagement, drawing on the complementary strengths of the two organisations.

Eratosthenes operates as a hub for research, innovation and Earth observation capabilities, while Pixxel is active in the development of advanced space technologies and solutions for both commercial and government applications.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) is partnering with the Office of the Tax Commissioner to host a comprehensive informational webinar on January 19, 2026.

The webinar is designed to guide the local business community through the complexities of the nation’s recent tax reform.

This initiative follows a previous circular issued by the chamber and serves as a proactive step to ensure that all commercial entities fully grasp the new regulatory data currently coming into effect.

The chamber maintains a constant watch over all developments affecting local entrepreneurship while consistently supporting Cypriot businesses by listening to their concerns, challenges, and prospects.

By facilitating this session, the organisation aims to foster a healthy and competitive business environment that remains sustainable in the long term.

Demetra Holdings PLC has continued its strategic share buyback programme on the Cyprus Stock Exchange by purchasing 5,600 of its own shares during the trading session on January 7, 2026, as part of an ongoing effort to enhance shareholder value.

The company announced today that the acquisition was executed through The Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) at a price of €1.58 per share.

This latest move follows a previous transaction conducted earlier in the week on January 5, 2026, where the investment group purchased an additional 5,400 shares at a price of €1.565 per share.

Both sets of transactions were carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Bank of Cyprus on Thursday announced that the BoC Academy is continuing to run for a third year, reflecting the bank’s ongoing focus on its people and on building skills that respond to future needs.

Launched three years ago, the initiative was created to strengthen capabilities and enrich knowledge across the organisation, ensuring employees remain well-prepared as the banking sector continues to evolve.

Since then, the programme has steadily expanded, both in scope and in its academic collaborations.

The year 2025 marked two important milestones. The first graduation ceremony took place in June, in collaboration with CIM Business School, followed by a second graduation in early December with the University of Cyprus.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) Council has officially released the detailed breakdown of market shares for its member firms for December 2025, providing a comprehensive overview of the trading landscape in Cyprus as the year drew to a close.

The announcement encompasses several specific datasets, including member performance both including and excluding the value of pre-agreed transactions for the final month of the year.

Beyond the monthly figures, the council provided cumulative data covering the entire period from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, allowing for a full evaluation of annual brokerage activity.

“The calculation of the percentages above do not include the value of bonds,” the CSE Council said in a clarifying statement regarding the methodology used to determine the market rankings.

Greek systemic banks are expected within the next two weeks to announce the dates for releasing their 2025 financial results, alongside positive revisions to their business plans, as they prepare to intensify engagement with international investors.

According to Greek business outlet Newmoney, the four systemic banks are likely to publish their results in late February or early March, accompanied by detailed updates on changes to their strategic planning.

Following these announcements, at least some of the banks are expected to begin a series of investment roadshows, targeting the international investment community.

High on the agenda remain large dividend distributions, which are expected to continue into the coming year.

Cyprus recorded an improvement in its current account balance in the third quarter of 2025, with the deficit narrowing to €95.00 million, according to the Central Bank of Cyprus.

The deficit was lower than the €116.10 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024, the Central Bank said in its preliminary external statistics release.

In its announcement covering preliminary balance of payments, international investment position and external debt data for the third quarter of 2025, the Central Bank said the current account balance showed a clear improvement year on year.

After adjusting the data to account for the impact of special purpose entities, classified as non-residents, the current account deficit stood at €304.00 million in the third quarter of 2025.

This compared with an adjusted deficit of €204.30 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net new loans in Cyprus declined in November 2025, according to a report released this week by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

Specifically, net new loans fell to €256.3 million during this time, from total new loans of €565.2 million, compared with €429.4 million, from total new loans of €624.9 million in the previous month.

The Central Bank of Cyprus’ report also contained statistical data on average interest rates applied by monetary financial institutions in Cyprus on deposits and loans to euro area residents in euros, along with data on new lending volumes for the reference month of November 2025.

Opap shareholders approved the company’s split and cross-border transformation plan on January 2026, clearing the way for the merger of Allwyn and Opap during the group’s 13th extraordinary general meeting, which was attended by shareholders representing 80.12 per cent of the company’s paid-up share capital.

All agenda items were approved, as the required majorities were secured, according to information presented to shareholders during the meeting.

The company said that the final and official voting results will be announced through disclosures to the stock exchange, alongside detailed instructions on how shareholders may exercise the €19.04 exit right.

“The proposed merger is a transformational step for both companies and for the global gaming sector,” Giannos Karas said ahead of the discussion and vote.

“It positions the company appropriately to deliver strong financial performance and returns for shareholders,” he added.

Cyprus recorded a general government fiscal surplus of €1.16 billion in the period from January to November 2025, with public finances remaining positive despite higher spending driven by wages, social benefits and capital investment.

According to preliminary figures published on Thursday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), the surplus amounted to 3.2 per cent of GDP, compared with a surplus of €1.31 bn, or 3.8 per cent of GDP, in the same period of 2024.

The Statistical Service said total government revenue increased by €748.30 million, or 5.8 per cent year on year, reaching €13.57 bn in the first eleven months of 2025, up from €12.82 bn in the corresponding period of 2024.

Revenue from taxes on income and wealth rose by €165.20m, or 5.4 per cent, to €3.25 bn.

Cyprus recorded negative domestic inflation in December 2025 as consumer prices edged slightly higher month-on-month but fell on an annual basis, according to figures released by the state statistical service on Thursday.

Specifically, the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.10 points in December 2025 to 117.67 units, with 2015 acting as the base year set at 100 units, compared with 117.57 units in November 2025.

Despite the slight monthly increase, the annual inflation rate fell into negative territory, with prices in December 2025 standing 0.5 per cent lower than in the same month of the previous year.

Over the full period from January to December 2025, the CPI recorded a marginal annual increase of 0.1 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

A subsidised training programme on warehouse organisation and management will take place on February 5, 2026 and February 11, 2026 in Nicosia, offering businesses and executives practical tools to improve productivity and operational efficiency across supply chains.

The programme, titled “Organisation and management of warehouses – a practical guide for optimal productivity and efficiency”, will be held at the Cleopatra Hotel in Nicosia.

Organisers said the warehouse is one of the most critical links in the supply chain, playing a decisive role in the smooth operation and competitiveness of a business.

They highlighted that, in practice, many warehouses operate without documented spatial planning, without standardised procedures, without appropriate support systems and with weak administrative organisation.