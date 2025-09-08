Three 18-year-olds were arrested on Monday morning in the Strovolos area of Nicosia after harmful devices were found inside their vehicles, police said on Monday.

The teens were stopped for an inspection during a coordinated police operation aiming to tackle juvenile delinquency, in connection with the start of the new academic year.

Members of the police stopped three vehicles in which the teens were travelling.

During the search, two batons were found in the first vehicle, a firework launcher in the second, and three different types of fireworks in the third car.

The three teens were arrested for the evident offences and were taken to the police station for further investigation.