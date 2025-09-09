Total market production in the European Union fell slightly in June 2025, according to figures published by Eurostat.

The total market production decreased by 0.2 per cent in the EU and by 0.4 per cent in the euro area compared with May 2025.

The total market production index, known as TMPI, is a composite indicator that brings together four short-term business statistics indicators.

It covers most of the market economy, including production in industry, construction and services, as well as trade volume.

Eurostat said the decline in total market production in the EU in June was driven by falls in industrial production, which decreased by 1.0 per cent, in construction, which decreased by 0.5 per cent, and in services, which decreased by 0.1 per cent.

At the same time, there was an increase in trade, which rose by 0.6 per cent.

When compared with the same month of the previous year, total market production grew by 2.2 per cent in the EU and by 1.9 per cent in the euro area.

Eurostat said this information comes from its latest data on market production, which were released today.