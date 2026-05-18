Sikou Pano! parliamentary election candidate and barrister Savvas Zannoupas was attacked at the Larnaca district court building and in its vicinity, he said on Monday.

He confirmed in a post on social media that he intends to “file an official complaint for the unprovoked attack to which I was subjected” at the courthouse, before adding that “bullying in the temple of justice must be eradicated and eliminated”.

Earlier, the party had said that “every judicial officer must be respected by all of us, regardless of disagreements or different opinions”, and that “this is what the political and social culture demand”.

“The state must protect the prestige of justice, public order, and the physical integrity of its officials,” it added.

Larnaca police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou, meanwhile, said that while “it seems that there was an incident”, the police has received no official report thus far.

“From what I know, the incident is related to the professional capacity of the complainant. An effort is being made to locate the complainant and inform him if he wishes to file a complaint,” he added.

Zannoupas is standing for election in the Paphos district. The election will take place on Sunday.