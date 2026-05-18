Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Monday stressed the “importance of dialogue” as he met his Kazakh counterpart Alibek Bakayev in Nicosia.

“During our meeting, the importance of dialogue, stability, and mutually beneficial cooperation was reaffirmed,” he said.

He added that during the meeting, he and Bakayev had discussed bilateral relations between Cyprus and Kazakhstan, as well as “opportunities to deepen engagement” between the two countries, with President Nikos Christodoulides reportedly set to visit Kazakhstan in the near future.

Additionally, he said, he and Bakayev had discussed Cyprus’ term as the holder of the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency and relations between the EU and Kazakhstan, in addition to “current geopolitical developments”.