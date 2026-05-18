More than 25 wineries from all over Cyprus will meet at the Wine Aroma of Cyprus exhibition, full of aromas, flavours and wine stories. The Cyprus Oenophile Association hosts a special celebration of Cypriot wine on May 31 at Limassol’s Old Port Square.

The event begins at 5pm and serenaded by the sound of waves and a live saxophone, visitors will be able to taste the wines offered by participating wineries free of charge, with the purchase of a collector’s glass, for €5. Each winery will share unique tales of the indigenous varieties, the art and history of wine and the particularities of each variety.

A demonstration will also take place at 8.15pm by president of the association Andreas Matheou on the correct way of presenting and serving wines (opening and serving sparkling, white and red wine, temperatures and order of serving wines, basic principles in wine – food pairing). Visitors can observe the demonstration or participate in the process!

Wine Aroma of Cyprus

Wine exhibition and tastings with over 25 wineries from all over Cyprus participating. May 31. Old Port square, Limassol. 5pm-11pm. Free admission. €5 for a collector’s glass