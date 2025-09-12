Greece has been and remains “the firmest supporter and the most reliable partner of Cyprus in all fields”, namely the Cyprus problem, defence and security, the economy, education, health and civil protection, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday.

Receiving the credentials of Greece’s new ambassador in Nicosia Constantinos Kollias, Christodoulides said the institutionalisation of intergovernmental cooperation between the two countries was becoming “particularly important” and transformed the close bilateral relationship into an instrument for joint action to the benefit of the people.

“Our common approaches on a multitude of issues will constitute strong pillars for a successful presidency of the Council of the EU, which Cyprus is ready for and will proudly assume in less than four months,” Christodoulides added.

Kollias said a solution to the Cyprus problem remained Greece’s “top national priority”.

He added that the solution to be found should “end the system of guarantees and intervention rights, respect the rights and freedoms of all legitimate residents of the island and ensure the unhindered implementation of the European acquis throughout the territory of the Republic of Cyprus.”

Kollias expressed hope that current efforts would lead to the resumption of talks to reach a settlement.

On Friday, Christodoulides also received the credentials of the new ambassadors of Brazil, Germany, Ireland and Ukraine.