Cyprus will on Monday host a conference of parliament speakers of small European states.

The conference will be the 18th of its kind, with House president Annita Demetriou set to host representatives of seven small European states.

The attendees will be Andorra’s parliament’s general syndic Carles Ensenyat Reig, Liechtenstein’s Landstag president Manfred Kaufmann, Luxembourg’s parliament speaker Claude Wiseler, Montenegro’s parliament president Andrija Mandic, Monaco’s national council president Thomas Brezzo, as well as representatives of the parliaments of both Malta and San Marino.

The meeting is set to consist of three sections, one during which attendees will discuss the matter of participatory democracy and “bringing parliaments closer to the people”, one during which attendees will discuss artificial intelligence, and one during which attendees will discuss “small states in turbulent times of global instability”.

Cyprus’ Deputy Research Minister Nicodemos Damianou has been invited to take part in the discussion on artificial intelligence, while Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos has been invited to take part in the discussion on “turbulent times of global instability”.

Meanwhile, all attendees are expected to be officially received by President Nikos Christodoulides.

The conference will end with a joint declaration.