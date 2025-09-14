Oblique Seville scorched to the world 100 metres gold in a personal best 9.77 seconds on Sunday, leading a Jamaican 1-2 ahead of Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson, second again in 9.82.

Defending champion Noah Lyles took bronze in 9.89 as the United States failed to take the title for the first time since 2015.

Seville had looked the man to beat through the rounds in last year’s Olympics but finished last in the final. On Sunday he was again hot in his semi-final but kept his focus to deliver a fantastic race in front of a watching Usain Bolt, the last Jamaican to take the title.

Letsile Tebogo, Botswana’s Olympic 200m champion and 100 silver medallist in the world 100m two years ago, false-started and was disqualified in the final.

American Jefferson-Wooden wins women’s 100 metres title

American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden capped a dominant season by winning the 100 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday in a championship record of 10.61 seconds.

Tina Clayton took silver for Jamaica in a personal best of 10.76, while bronze went to Olympic champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia in 10.84.