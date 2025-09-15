Alpha Bank Cyprus is further reinforcing its partnership with Europa Donna Cyprus this year by sponsoring the Pink Silhouettes Walk, which will take place in Nicosia on Saturday, October 4, 2025, with the unifying theme of: “From silence to expression. We demand”.

The Pink Silhouettes Walk is one of the best-known awareness-raising events in Cyprus. Since 2005 it has grown into an institution with a strong social impact, giving voice to thousands of women who have faced breast and gynaecological cancer, as well as to their families. With the pink silhouettes symbolising statistical figures that translate into human lives, the Walk serves as a simple yet powerful reminder of the importance of prevention, information and solidarity.

The relationship between Alpha Bank Cyprus and Europa Donna Cyprus has been built over several years through joint initiatives and campaigns aimed at promoting prevention and awareness. This year the collaboration reaches its peak with the sponsoring of the Walk, showcasing the Bank’s enduring commitment to standing alongside society and supporting initiatives with real impact.

Alpha Bank Cyprus Chief Executive Officer Miltos Michaelas, stressed the human factor behind the event. “The Pink Silhouettes Walk is an institution that reminds us that, behind every number, there is a person, a family, a story,” he noted.

“Alpha Bank Cyprus consistently supports initiatives that promote health, social cohesion and respect for people. The adoption of the Walk is a natural continuation of our long-standing cooperation with Europa Donna Cyprus and an expression of our commitment, through the Bank’s Corporate Responsibility Programme, to contribute towards a world with more care, prevention and solidarity.”

Via its adoption of the Walk, Alpha Bank Cyprus links its vision for progress and sustainable development with an institution that has left a profound social imprint and continues to inspire with its message of unity and support.

The Bank invites the public to participate in the October 4 Walk, thereby sending a resounding message of hope, strength and collective responsibility, together.