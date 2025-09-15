Autumn has arrived, and at Starbucks that means only one thing: the return of flavours everyone eagerly awaits each year.

The iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, the beverage that has become a beloved ritual for millions of Starbucks fans around the world, is back in all its variations, ready to deliver the most enjoyable autumn experience.

The classic Pumpkin Spice Latte combines Starbucks’ signature espresso with pumpkin flavour sauce and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and the distinctive pumpkin spice topping. For those who prefer a cooler option, the Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte offers the same much-loved taste with milk and ice.

This year, visitors will also discover new creations inspired by the most classic of Italian desserts. The Tiramisu Velvet Latte blends mascarpone sauce with espresso and milk, finished with mocha drizzle, mascarpone cream cold foam and a dusting of mocha powder to create a rich and indulgent combination. For a lighter and more refreshing option, the Tiramisu Cream Iced Latte brings together coffee, milk and ice while retaining all the characteristic notes of tiramisu.

Embracing the growing preference for matcha, the menu has been enhanced further with new and unexpected flavour combinations. Matcha enthusiasts can now enjoy Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte, Iced Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte, Tiramisu Matcha Latte and Iced Tiramisu Matcha Latte – drinks that bring together two favourites in distinctive blends.

For Starbucks, autumn is always a special season. The Pumpkin Spice Latte has long established itself as a tradition, while the new flavours bring freshness and innovation to the menu. With both classic and new choices, visitors are invited to celebrate their favourite season in the most flavourful way, at Starbucks.