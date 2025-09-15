England battered neighbours Scotland to keep their Women’s World Cup juggernaut rolling on, running in six tries in a lopsided 40-8 victory on Sunday to reach the semi-finals and set a new world record for consecutive test wins.

Kelsey Clifford went over twice while further tries for Morwenna Talling, Abby Dow, Amy Cokayne and Holly Aitchison at Bristol’s Ashton Gate stadium wrapped up a 31st straight win for England and teed up a semi-final with old rivals France.

The tournament hosts, who are unbeaten since their last world record run of 30 wins was ended by New Zealand in the 2022 final, laid down another emphatic marker to their rivals, crossing four times in the first half and then cruising through the remainder of the contest.

Five Aitchison conversions took her points tally for the afternoon to 15 while Scotland’s only dents on the scoreboard came from Helen Nelson’s early penalty and a desperately late try from Rhona Lloyd as their hopes of reaching their first semi-final were crushed.