House President Annita Demetriou on Monday called on her counterparts from the small states of Europe, meeting in Nicosia, to add their voices to calls for the immediate release of five Greek Cypriots held in the north.

“Your solidarity would send a strong message of defence for democracy, justice and human rights,” Demetrious told parliamentary leaders from Andorra, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro and San Marino.

All five Greek Cypriots who were arrested in the north in July were released on bail on Friday, after a civilian court in Trikomo ordered the release of the final two, after three were released under the same terms earlier in the week.

The five are accused of privacy violations, trespassing and breaching the peace, and are being tried at the Trikomo court. They also face separate charges at a military court in northern Nicosia related to the manner in which they entered the north.

In her opening speech at the conference hosted at Cyprus’ parliament, Demetriou said “our power is found in unity and solidarity and this is even more important for small states.

“Our countries and our parliaments not only share similar interests and concerns, but stand united in the pursuit of common goals, thus strengthening their voices in Europe and beyond,” she said.

Demetriou added that the five Greek Cypriots were standing trial in the north and since their arrest on July 19 “they are not being allowed to return to their homes” in the south.

These arrests, she said, were in retaliation for the prosecution of individuals usurping Greek Cypriot land in the north.

The House president referred to the recent resolution condemning their arrest and calling on Turkey to make sure they are released. The resolution was slammed as “slander” by the north.

Thus, she said, she was appealing to her counterparts at the conference to join forces in demanding their immediate release.