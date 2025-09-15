IDEA Innovation Centre has marked 10 years of a dynamic presence in Cyprus’ innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The milestone was celebrated with a special event held in the courtyard of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, in an evening filled with energy, creativity and people united by a shared vision.

The event brought together partners, start-up representatives, trainers and friends of IDEA in a warm and enthusiastic atmosphere. IDEA Director Panayiotis Korinos welcomed guests and highlighted the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors, underlining IDEA’s evolution into a pillar of innovation in Cyprus.

Chairman of the Board, Dr Charis Pouangare, reflected on the achievements of the past decade, noting that IDEA has received more than 1,000 applications, supported over 100 startups and 260 entrepreneurs, and contributed to the creation of more than 120 jobs.

Chairman Pouangare also referred to the recognition of IDEA by the European Commission with the European Enterprise Promotion Award in 2019, as well as to the investment of more than €4.5 million in the Cypriot innovation ecosystem. In closing, he warmly thanked strategic partners, trainers, mentors and all community members for their continued support.

New initiative: “Strong Minds, Strong Startups”

During the event, IDEA presented its new programme, aimed at supporting the mental health of entrepreneurs. The initiative “Strong Minds, Strong Startups” recognises that personal empowerment and mental resilience are decisive factors for the sustainability and growth of businesses. IDEA is now investing not only in entrepreneurial knowledge, but also in the wellbeing of the people who put it into practice.

Also present at the event was Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou, who praised IDEA’s contribution to the development of the Cypriot innovation ecosystem. He emphasised the substantive work carried out via the Centre’s initiatives and expressed satisfaction with the progress of startups that are maturing and forging their own path.

The evening concluded with networking, idea-sharing and new connections, marking not only the close of a successful decade, but also the beginning of a new era for IDEA and for entrepreneurial innovation in Cyprus.