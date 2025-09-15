Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis said more time and money must be dedicated to upgrading mountainous Cyprus, stressing that one of the ministry’s main goals is to showcase the island’s authentic side.

Speaking during his visit to the 5th Harvest Festival in Panayia on Sunday, Koumis noted that “we are in a phase where mountainous Cyprus is indeed being upgraded in terms of tourism,” pointing out that several investments have been made in the past two years.

He expressed optimism that the number of visitors to mountain communities would continue to rise in the coming years.

The deputy minister underlined that many of these investments are supported by the state. He explained that the ministry is running the revival plan of rural, mountainous and remote areas, under which around 150 applications have already been submitted by community councils across Cyprus.

“Our effort is focused through small and medium-scale projects to give life to the villages,” he said.

Koumis added that the deputy ministry maintains almost daily communication with the mountain commissioner. Together they have visited several villages, planned new projects, and even “managed some difficult situations”.

Turning to the festival itself, he said such events make an important contribution to tourism. The Panayia Harvest Festival, now in its fifth year, offers both younger generations of Cypriots and international visitors a chance to experience the authentic and often remote side of the island.

Finally, Koumis thanked the organisers, the community leadership, volunteers, and children who contributed to the event, saying it was “very well organised with intense moments of authentic Cyprus”.