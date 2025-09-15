Lexus is enriching the LBX range with the new Vibrant Edition. This is a special edition that highlights the “premium casual” character of the compact SUV with distinctive design details and more extensive equipment. Since its first introduction to the market in 2023, the LBX has attracted thousands of new customers across Europe. In fact, in 2024 alone it recorded more than 23,000 sales, already becoming the brand’s second best-seller.

The Vibrant Edition adopts features that enhance its sporty character. These include 18-inch matt black alloy wheels, black front and rear lip spoilers, black window and door surrounds, as well as piano black inserts on the bumpers. The grille features a jet black finish with a black chrome coating, inspired by the LBX RR Morizo concept. At the rear, bespoke Vibrant Edition badges emphasise the uniqueness of this model. Customers may choose from three exterior colour options: two bi-tone combinations (Astral Black roof and pillars with either Ruby Red or Sonic Quartz bodywork) and one monotone Astral Black finish.

Inside, the Vibrant Edition offers seats upholstered in black semi-aniline leather with Dark Rose bolsters, shoulders, knee pads and armrests. Standout details include Tatami double stitching and Dark Rose seatbelts, combining a sporty aesthetic with Takumi craftsmanship. The specification is focused on a “class-above” feel, with features usually found in more expensive models, such as an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ambient cabin lighting with 64 colours, wireless charging, nanoe-X air purification technology, Shiftmatic paddle shifts and much more.

Under the bonnet, Lexus’ latest hybrid powertrain pairs the 1.5-litre engine with electric drive, delivering 136 hp. As the brand’s most compact model, the LBX provides an elevated driving position together with a turning circle of just 10.4 m, making everyday urban driving straightforward.

The Lexus LBX Vibrant Edition will be produced in limited numbers from September 2025 to May 2026. With the introduction of this special edition, Lexus offers prospective buyers even greater possibilities for personalisation, while reinforcing the dynamic character of the LBX. At the same time, it remains true to its philosophy of “making luxury personal”.