A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after a police chase in Limassol.

The police said on Monday that the suspect appeared to have pushed a police officer and was driving without insurance or road tax.

The incident happed at around 3.20pm on Sunday, when police officers noticed a vehicle violating a red traffic light on Franklin Roosevelt Avenue.

The police officers immediately activated the patrol car’s lights and siren, however the driver allegedly accelerated and, driving recklessly and dangerously, attempted to escape.

While the vehicle was being pursued, it suddenly stopped and three passengers got out and fled in an unknown direction.

A police officer approached the driver, who pushed him to get away. With the help of a second officer, the man was arrested and placed in custody.

The suspect is a Limassol resident.

Police investigations are ongoing.