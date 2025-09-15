Continuing its second open-air screening programme, titled Boiling Points, and enriching Nicosia’s cinema scene, STYX Film Encounters presents more weekly film nights. Every Monday evening, from September 15 to 29, the outdoor venue of the Home for Cooperation Café will transform into an outdoor cinema.

The series will host three films where characters, both literally and metaphorically, find themselves under heat – pushed to their limits, under pressure, and on the verge of eruption.

“With Boiling Points, we turn to stories in which intensity cannot be contained and political tensions and social conflicts that reach the point of combustion. These films confront how heat exposes the cracks beneath the surface,” comment organisers.

First up is the 1973 film Touki Bouki, on Monday at 8pm. Following a short introduction, each screening will take place. Then the films, Dog Day Afternoon and Do the Right Thing will be shown, on September 22 and 29, respectively.

Presented by STYX Film Encounters. Touki Bouki. September 15. Dog Day Afternoon. September 22. Do the Right Thing. September 29. Home for Cooperation Café, Nicosia. 8pm. €5. With English subtitles. www. styxfilmencounters.com