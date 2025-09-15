SOFTSWISS, a global tech provider with over 15 years of iGaming expertise, announces that its Head of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) team, Eleni Panagiotopoulou, has been invited to lecture in AML Fundamentals, the newly-launched training programme by Sumsub Academy. The course, which goes live on September 15, 2025, offers free online access to compliance professionals worldwide.

AML has become one of the most pressing topics not only for the Cypriot gaming industry, but also for other highly-regulated sectors. Regulators are intensifying oversight, and companies face increasing responsibilities to safeguard their operations and the wider financial system. Against this backdrop, Eleni’s participation underscores both SOFTSWISS’ expertise in compliance and its commitment to support the industry in Cyprus and beyond.

Drawing on her experience across operators, regulators, and compliance leadership roles, Eleni participates in the iGaming-focused module of the six-part course. Her sessions will explore how money-laundering risks manifest in casinos, betting platforms, lotteries and online gaming environments, and how operators can strengthen their frameworks to meet evolving regulatory expectations.

“iGaming is one of the fastest-paced and high-risk sectors when it comes to financial crime,” Eleni noted, speaking ahead of the course launch. “In countries, where gaming is a cornerstone of the economy, AML compliance isn’t just a regulatory requirement; it’s a business imperative. Through this course, I look forward to sharing practical, industry-specific insights that compliance teams can put into action straight away.”

Natalie Buraimoh, Head of AML Product at Sumsub expressed her own anticipation at the collaboration. “We’re pleased to be working with leading partners like SOFTSWISS to bring additional iGaming expertise into this course, helping professionals address some of the sector’s most complex AML challenges,” she said. “After 10 years of helping businesses navigate compliance, we know how quickly AML requirements evolve, and our aim is to deliver accessible training that professionals at every level can apply in their daily work.”

The Sumsub Academy AML Fundamentals course brings together leading experts from across the financial crime prevention space, including specialists in fintech, payments, and crypto. Participants who complete the programme will receive a shareable AML certificate.

For SOFTSWISS, this appointment highlights the company’s growing influence in global compliance conversations, while reinforcing its deep roots in the Cypriot iGaming ecosystem.

The course is free to join and open to all.

