The Theatre Centre for Children and Young People – ASSITEJ Cyprus invites teenagers aged 13 to 17 to take part in a Greek-language playwriting workshop titled ‘Write me your story!’ next week. The workshop will take place on September 20, facilitated by Eleni Xenou, Michalis Papadopoulos and Alexia Papalazarou.

The day will not end there as the texts created at the workshop will continue their journey. The teenagers’ stories will be further developed by the participants, with the guidance of the facilitators, and presented in staged reading format by well-known Cypriot actors, as part of the 2nd International Festival of Performing Arts for Children and Young People Mitsikouri, held from October 11 to 19.

The workshop is part of the collaboration between ASSITEJ Cyprus and the National Betting Authority, aiming to strengthen the mental resilience of young people and promote their creative expression through culture. Free of charge, registrations for the workshop are now open and have a deadline of September 15.

To register, information can be found at: https://forms.gle/kKurSuyMEgURuhAm7

Playwriting workshop for teenagers with facilitators Eleni Xenou, Michalis Papadopoulos and Alexia Papalazarou. September 20. Satiriko Theatre, Nicosia. In Greek. [email protected]