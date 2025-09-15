Zela Jet, a leading private aviation company in Greece and Europe, proudly presents Zela Journeys (www.zelajourneys.com), the all-in-one platform that redefines the way luxury travel is planned and organised.

With just one click, travellers gain access to a fully-integrated system of services: hotel bookings, ground transportation, tickets for sports and cultural events, as well as commercial and private flights with helicopters and aircraft via Zela Jet. All seamlessly combined in one user-friendly, interactive platform that gives travellers complete control over their journey.

A real-time experience

In partnership with Journey Mentor, one of the world’s leading travel SaaS technology companies, Zela Journeys is revolutionising the travel planning experience. This innovative platform offers real-time bookings, instant availability updates and maximum flexibility, creating a seamless experience for private travellers, business professionals and partner travel agencies, all through a single online transaction.

Operational excellence

Powered by Journey Mentor’s cutting-edge technology, Zela Journeys leverages solutions already trusted by leading global airlines and travel agents. Headquartered in Cyprus and the UK, Journey Mentor provides white label booking, revenue management and loyalty systems, delivering operational excellence and a competitive edge to its partners.

About Zela Jet

Founded in 2020, Zela Jet set out with a clear vision: to become the most trusted partner for private aviation services in Greece and Europe. As part of the Zela Aviation Group, owned by Cypriot entrepreneur Andreas Christodoulides, the company operates offices in Athens and Limassol and has already built strong partnerships with leading players in the market.

With the launch of Zela Journeys, Zela Jet has taken another decisive step into the future, combining luxury, reliability and cutting-edge technology to deliver an unmatched travel experience.