Three ancient coins were donated to the antiquities department after they were found among donations given to the Sophia for Children organisation, it announced on Tuesday.

The three coins were found in a donation box belonging to the organisation at Larnaca airport.

The first coin, a silver tetradrachm, dates to the 2nd century BC, while the other two coins are a bronze follis from the 4th century AD and a copper 40-nummi (follis) from the 6th or 7th century.

The coins have been added to the permanent collection of the Cyprus Museum, where their conservation and digitisation have begun.

The antiquities department thanked Sophia for Children for handing over the coins.

Given the fact the coins were found in a donation box, the department reminded the public that the trade of antiquities is a criminal offence, while their export is regulated by the department.