Circus, street performances, theatre and dance are to fill Limassol this autumn as the ArtCargo Festival lands in Cyprus for the first time. Blurring the lines between art and everyday city life, the festival will bring open-air performances and spectacle to the seafront, so mark your calendars for two whole weeks of wonder from November 1 to 15.

“A sea promenade transforms into an open-air spectacle,” say organisers as preparations get underway. “A square rewires itself into a live experiment. The public turns from a passerby to a creative participant who is invited to reimagine the public space.”

Across a two-week agenda, Limassol’s public spaces will gain new meaning through art and street performance. Events will take place at Molos promenade, spread around the old town in historical squares and the hidden corners of Limassol Marina.

“The city becomes a platform for collision: between artists and citizens, movement and architecture, the city’s past and present,” add organisers.

The festival’s agenda is expected to be announced shortly to reveal more than 25 performances by 12 international artists as well as installations, media art, and urban interventions. What is even more exciting is that ArtCargo’s events are language-free making its performances suitable for all backgrounds and levels, while almost all events – those outdoor – have free entry. Indoor performances will be ticketed.

“ArtCargo is more than a stage,” conclude organisers, “it’s also a laboratory, a platform and a new meeting point for the city’s creative cultural future.” Until it is time for the festival to unravel, organisers will also host presentations and educational workshops about performing arts, urbanism and creativity, to foster dialogue and cultural exchange among citizens and diverse communities of Limassol.

ArtCargo Festival

Circus, street performances theatre and dance events. November 1-15. Throughout Limassol. https://artcargofest.com/