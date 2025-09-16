Parliamentary presidents from small European states on Tuesday condemned violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity, reaffirming at the same time their support for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

They were passing a motion at the end of a two-day annual conference in Nicosia which saw parliament heads from Andorra, Cyprus, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Montenegro, Malta and San Marino gather.

Cyprus House President Annita Demetriou described the discussions as “substantial and forward-looking”, highlighting three central themes: building public trust in democracy, ensuring Artificial Intelligence is used ethically, and strengthening parliamentary diplomacy.

“Our response to violations of international law must be the same, whether it concerns Gaza, Ukraine, Cyprus or anywhere else,” she said.

The parliamentarians also underlined that small states can play a trusted role in international relations by promoting cooperation and actively participating in multilateral organisations.