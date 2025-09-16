The construction of the Nicosia-Palaichori highway is progressing, said Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades on Tuesday.

Speaking at the site, Vafeades said that while the project has experienced a minor delay, overall progress remains on schedule. He confirmed that issues causing the delay have been addressed and that the highway is expected to be completed successfully. The eight-kilometre road, which began construction in March 2023, is part of a wider effort to improve the road network connecting workers and residents to Nicosia. The project costs more than €60 million and will later be linked to additional infrastructure upgrades in the area. The next phase of the network is expected to be tendered in October or November.

Vafeades highlighted that the road will improve access to essential services such as education and healthcare, offering residents of mountainous areas the option to remain in their home communities instead of relocating to urban centres.

“The government prioritises giving citizens the choice to stay in their birthplace,” he said.

The minister attributed the slight delay to a cement industry strike, which affected public works projects nationwide, and property issues along the route, which have now been resolved. He added that additional construction teams will soon join the existing workforce.

House transport committee chairman Marinos Mousiouttas said the new road will allow residents of connected communities easier and faster access to the capital. He noted that, beyond reducing urban migration, the upgraded network will strengthen road safety.

The project forms part of the government’s broader infrastructure programme, which seeks to enhance transport links, support regional development, and provide residents with better access to services while boosting the local economy.