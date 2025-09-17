Restaurant review: Hungry Angry, Limassol

This review has been long in the making. When we visited Hungry Angry in Limassol’s Germasogeia area one crisp Autumnal evening last year, the place was packed. While this was not completely unexpected, since the seating capacity can be best described as adequate rather than ample, we decided to walk somewhere else. It is fair to say the restaurant has a stronger focus on take-away and delivery orders rather than dine-ins. This is further reflected in its smaller second store on Gladstonos, near the city centre, as well as its food truck, which can be found in various festivals and other one-time events. It has also more recently expanded to Paphos.

To cut a long story short, Hungry Angry specialises in one thing: burgers. Yes, it offers salads and makes a nice chicken shawarma wrap as well, but its core offering revolves around well-cooked beef between two pieces of bread, delivered in surprisingly creative variations. I flashed a wry smile when I saw an item named Gamedev Burger on the menu, with an explicit reference to GDCy, a community that promotes the growth of the game development industry in Cyprus. This ties back to the creation of the food truck, and perhaps hints at the market segment the restaurant targets.

In terms of our order, we avoided some of the more exotic offerings on our first visit (such as the truffle burger or the one with fig jam) and stuck to what I imagine might be the more commonly purchased dishes. These included a good old cheeseburger, the chicken burger, the double beef burger, and some fries (the restaurant allows you to add garlic and parmesan, or cheddar sauce).

Admittedly, there’s a limit as to how much you can expound on these items. To get to the point, they were all very good. Yes, they’re not the cheapest burgers you’ll ever have, but you see where that money goes. The beef is of excellent quality, and the double burger (the most expensive item at €18) is very substantial, particularly with all the other ingredients factored in (it comes with burger sauce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, lettuce and pickles). The cheeseburger has the exact same ingredients but is much more manageable and easier to pair with a side of fries. The fries, by the way, are also excellent. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, with the skin still left on for added texture.

The brioche buns also deserve a mention. They looked picture perfect upon receiving the food and tasted great too. Soft, fluffy and buttery. The chicken burger was similarly great, although it’s technically closer to a sandwich than a burger because they use chicken thighs to make it rather than ground chicken meat. And, as we all know, the thighs are the best part of the chicken. That’s just science. The only thing I’d do differently is remove the burger sauce (despite it being nice) and the onions to better enjoy the flavour of the meat.

In essence, this is a place that knows exactly what it is and does it well. The restaurant promises bold flavours, generous portions, and a casual atmosphere and delivers on all three.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY: Burgers

WHERE: Hungry Angry, Georgiou ‘A 89, Germasogeia 4046, Limassol

WHEN: Daily 11am-10pm

CONTACT: 22 030285

HOW MUCH: €13-18 for burgers, €14 for shawarma, €4-8 for fries