Relive your sweetest and most beautiful memories… The familiar scents and the warmth of tradition, the childhood memories and stories told by grandparents. The traditions of Cyprus come to life at Alfamega Hypermarkets through customs, colours, flavours, music and dances. On Sunday, September 28, 2025 from 10am to 7pm, the outdoor area of Alphamega Engomi will host the First Cypriot Tradition Festival titled “Cypriot and Authentic” and everyone is welcome to take part.

Flavours and nostalgia

The aromas and flavours of Cypriot coffee, rose cordial with milk, warm palouze (grape jelly dessert), glytzista (fried sweet dough strips), halloumi and melodies of a pithkiavli (traditional Cypriot flute) will take older generations on a trip down memory lane while introducing youngsters to the beauty of our traditions. Many of the Cypriot products will be complimentary, while souvla and slow-roasted kleftiko (lamb) will also make the occasion memorable, bringing friends around the table in the courtyard, like the old days.

Pastimes of old

Visitors will actively participate in this festival. Young and old alike will have the opportunity to play traditional games such as ziziros and sack races as well as make dolls from lavender, meet Mr Hambis with his pithkiavli and Mr Antrikkos with his vourkes (goatskin bag traditionally used by shepherds) and learn something about their art. Visitors will also get to hear fairytales as told by grandmothers to their grandchildren, with voices that keep the soul of our country alive.

And since no festival is complete without music and dance, Vasiliki Hadjiadamou and her unique voice will elevate the celebration to an unforgettable experience. The day will be filled with live traditional melodies and songs that have remained unchanged over time, passed on from one generation to another.

Community and hospitality

Alphamega Hypermarkets is organising this festival to bring the community back together, like in the old days, when the courtyard was a meeting place and hospitality brought people together. Because tradition is not just about flavours and customs; it is a way of life, memory, and continuity, it is the love of sharing with your neighbour. It is genuine respect for the country and its people.

Join us at the First Cypriot Tradition Festival “Cypriot and Authentic” on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at the grounds of Alphamega Hypermarket in Engomi, and enjoy an authentic experience that will take you on a journey to a Cyprus that knows how to celebrate, entertain and sing. Admission is free. We look forward to seeing you there. Kopiaste!

Alphamega Hypermarkets: Reviving the Cypriot tradition within us!