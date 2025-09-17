A 24-year-old food delivery driver was robbed in Nicosia on Tuesday at around 10.15pm, police said on Wednesday.

The delivery driver had stopped to confirm the address he was to deliver the food to, when he was approached by six people, one of whom threatened him with a knife and asked him to hand over the money he was carrying.

The 24-year-old handed over €150 to the perpetrator, who left the scene after receiving the amount.

The Nicosia police continue investigations.