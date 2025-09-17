Health Minister Michael Damianos on Wednesday underscored the importance of investing in the health and protection of society’s youngest members, on the occasion of World Patient Day, which this year focuses on newborns and children.

Damianos said that the health ministry had made “significant efforts” to enhance the safety of healthcare facilities, with a particular focus on care for newborns and children.

“Initiatives have been developed and continue to be improved, including training staff in safe practices, the implementation of strict controls and the adaptation of innovative technologies to contribute to preventing errors,” the minister said.

He added that the ministry had launched several campaigns to raise awareness and inform parents about their rights, enabling them to “actively participate” in the care of their child by identifying risks and improving safety early on.

The health minister said that strategies to strengthen both maternal and children’s health, as well as improvements of prenatal services, had been implemented to support “normal childbirth” and reduce the number of premature births.

Additionally, efforts to support breastfeeding were underway via the implementation of the National Breastfeeding Strategy, the creation of breastfeeding spaces in public areas and workplaces and through the training of health professionals.

He added that the newly established service of community midwifery in the framework of the state health services (Okypy) was equally part of the government’s efforts. The programme, which is piloting since the end of 2024, aims to provide support to women in both the pre- and postnatal stages.

“Prevention is not a one-sided responsibility, but a shared commitment that requires cooperation between all stakeholders: health professionals, hospital administrations, families and society at large,” Damianos said.