The new property by Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean, which since 2017 has spearheaded the Fattal Hotel Group’s expansion in Greece and Cyprus, represents a €25 million investment.

By revitalising a long-abandoned building at the start of Tsimiski Street, NYX HOTEL THESSALONIKI injects new energy into the heart of the city. The choice of location was strategic: just steps from the historic Ladadika district, Thessaloniki—with its strong cultural identity, dynamic university community and strategic position as a gateway to the Balkans—stands as the ideal location for the group’s further expansion. It is the first investment of Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean in Northern Greece, designed to serve as both a regional anchor and a hub for corporate and leisure demand.

NYX HOTEL THESSALONIKI features 130 rooms and suites, fully equipped with smart TVs, USB ports and high-speed Wi-Fi for seamless stays. Public areas include an urban-style lounge bar and restaurant, gym, business lounge, co-working facilities and event spaces designed for both professional and artistic gatherings.

The hotel’s distinctive identity is elevated by the interior design of Tatiana Violari, artworks by street artist Gera1, and iconic creations by Kenneth Cobonpue—delivering an immersive experience where hospitality meets art and contemporary urban culture.

Hotel General Manager Constantinos Ioannidis highlighted the establishment’s welcoming environment. “NYX HOTEL THESSALONIKI is a destination in itself, with urban design, comfort and memorable experiences. The warm response and bookings from day one confirm that Thessaloniki was ready for this kind of hospitality,” he noted.

For his part, Roni Aloni, CEO of Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean, focused on the vision behind the new offering. “With NYX HOTEL THESSALONIKI, we are strategically strengthening our presence in Greece and the Mediterranean. We invest in cities with identity and vision,” he said. “Our ambition is to redefine the relationship between hospitality and urban living: to create spaces that highlight culture, inspire creativity and support entrepreneurship. Thessaloniki has all the qualities to become a reference point in the region, and we want NYX HOTEL THESSALONIKI to symbolise this momentum.”

The philosophy of the Fattal Hotel Group is built on three key pillars: authentic experiences, contemporary design and a deep understanding of the modern traveller. Its portfolio includes five distinct brands (Leonardo Hotels, Leonardo Royal, Leonardo Boutique, Leonardo Limited Edition and lifestyle brand NYX Hotels) with more than 300 hotels across 21 countries.

In Greece and Cyprus, Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean currently operates 11 hotels (four in Greece and seven in Cyprus), with a target of 15 properties by 2026. Each new investment is based on market analysis, respect for local culture and a commitment to sustainable growth with a positive impact on society and the economy.