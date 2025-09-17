A five-day remand order was issued against a 46-year-old man on Wednesday, in connection to stolen property discovered on Tuesday in an abandoned building in Limassol.

The man was arrested at around 7pm on Tuesday night after police found him in an abandoned building as they were investigating a case of stolen property.

It was determined that a court order for an unpaid fine was pending against him.

A search found three televisions, power tools, four bikes, an electronic scooter and other items which were seized as the 46-year-old could not provide adequate explanation of why he had them.

The man was re-arrested for illegal possession of property, and appeared before the Limassol district court on Wednesday, which issued the five-day remand order.