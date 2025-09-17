McDonald’s would like to thank both its younger and older fans, as well as everyone who embraced its recent campaign featuring the new McFlurry Pistachio. The much-loved McFlurry was released as a limited edition with pistachio sauce and crunchy wafer, providing the sweetest opportunity to support Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Cyprus.

Staying true to its values, the Company once again demonstrated that solidarity and giving remain at the heart of its actions, supporting society through meaningful Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Within this framework, the 2025 McFlurry Pistachio campaign took place from June 5 until early July. For every McFlurry Pistachio purchased, McDonald’s donated €0.40 to RMHC Cyprus, raising a total of €30,000.

The funds will be used to upgrade Ronald McDonald House® in Nicosia, which will include: four new fully-equipped rooms, an upgraded communal kitchen, an upgraded laundry area, a new storage space, a new multipurpose room/conference room/workspace for parents, and improved energy efficiency through the installation of solar panels.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC):

RMHC is a non-profit organisation operating in more than 65 countries worldwide, offering programmes that directly enhance the health and wellbeing of children. In Cyprus, it was established in 2014, based in Nicosia, with a vision to improve the lives of families with hospitalised children by offering them support wherever and whenever they may need it.

With its timeless motto “Keeping Families Together”, in 2022 RMHC Cyprus inaugurated Ronald McDonald House in Nicosia. This was the organisation’s second project in Cyprus, and the first and only modern, high-standard guest house of its kind on the island. Since then, it has provided free accommodation to more than 800 families, amounting to over 9,000 overnight stays. With its upcoming expansion, it expects to embrace even more families in need.

