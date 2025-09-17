Jumping on the European Mobility Week 2025 celebrations that are happening around Europe this week, Nicosia has planned events for old and young to discover how we can move around the city smarter, more comfortably and more sustainably. Throughout this week, green mobility themed events will take place in Nicosia, Aglantzia, Engomi and Ayios Dometios, offering new ways to look at, enjoy and move around the urban environment.

This week’s agenda has already begun and today, the Wheels and Notes event will take cyclists of all levels on a casual ride from Eleftheria Square to the old town of Engomi where the streets will be closed to cars and turn into an open celebration with music, song and dance. The afternoon event will start at 6pm and end around 11pm.

On Thursday, the 7pm Ride & Watch event will offer three cycling routes which will start from the University of Cyprus (Aglantzia), Eleftheria Square (Nicosia) and the University of Nicosia (Egkomi) with a final destination of Ayios Dometios. There, the streets will transform into an open-air summer cinema. This event is suitable for families as well.

On the following day, the Cyprus Energy Office will give three parking lots of Lefkonos Street a makeover, adding plants, mobile equipment, games and activities to give the carparks a fresh, green spirit in the heart of the city.

Saturday’s event (6pm-10pm) will be a grand parade for everyone, pedestrians, cyclists and roller skaters included. A parade will kick off from Eleftheria Square, passing through the Commercial Triangle and returning to the Square for a DJ party.

The streets of the old Ayioi Omoloyites neighbourhoods will be closed to cars and opened to the people this Sunday for the Car-Free Day – Laou Laou Open Streets events. Lasting all day, from 10am to 10pm, the neighbourhood will fill with artistic activities, music and creative events in its streets, studios and public spaces.

The week’s events conclude on September 22, when Kyrenias Avenue will also be closed off to cars and bring games, activities and happenings for students, children and families to enjoy. And all of these events – completely for free!

European Mobility Week 2025

Sustainable mobility events, parades, parties, cinema and cycling routes as part of European movement. Throughout Nicosia, Aglantzia, Engomi and Agios Dometios. Until September 22. Free. www.nicosia.org.cy