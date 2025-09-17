This month, Limassol becomes the stage for the FotoSlovo International Awards 2025 Exhibitions, showcasing the Winners and Finalists in two remarkable venues. At the same time, FotoSlovo Finalists will also appear in Fréjus, France at the International Festival of Surrealist and Creative Photography.

Together, FotoSlovo Exhibitions celebrate the richness of photography today, from powerful documentary stories to lyrical reflections on climate change, bold experiments, street captures and intimate visual diaries.

Two events will take place in the Cypriot coastal city. The exhibition with award-winning and finalist artists will take over the Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki next week, running from September 23 to 27. Under the direction of George Taxiarchopoulos, the FotoSlovo exhibition will unfold, offering a striking dialogue between modern photography and historic surroundings. Its opening event will welcome special guests for a first look at the photos at 7pm.

The Limassol University Library will also host a special selection of the vibrant works of FotoSlovo Awards Finalists from September 22 to 28. Meanwhile, the Villa Aurélienne in Frejus, France, in partnership with the International Festival of Surrealist and Creative Photography, will present FotoSlovo Finalists from September 20-28, spreading photographic masterpieces across Cyprus and France.

FotoSlovo International Awards 2025 Exhibitions

Photography exhibition showcasing winners and finalists. September 23-27. Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki. Opening night: 7pm. Wednesday -Friday: until 6pm. Saturday: until 2pm