The QUBE project by INEX is moving forward. This is the first business-class mixed-use complex of its kind in Paphos – combining residential, office and commercial spaces in one well-connected environment.

Blocks A and B are residential. Construction is under way, and the apartments are already planned down to the last detail. The selection includes everything from spacious studios to large three-bedroom homes. All units are built with INEX’s usual approach – smart layouts, modern design and the best building materials.

Italian kitchens with islands are part of every unit. Bathrooms are finished with trusted European brands. There’s a rooftop pool and lounge area just for residents, and each apartment comes with its own parking space. All units are equipped with Smart home systems – from climate control to security and scene settings.

Each apartment also comes with a VRV and multi-split system, LED lighting, hidden curtain rails, windows with integrated drainage systems, and large balconies with barbecue zones or outdoor kitchens. The residential part of the complex also includes a kids’ playground, outdoor workout area, and shaded lounge spots on a closed and quiet territory. There are also provisions for electric car chargers and even Face ID-based apartment entry.

Completion of these two blocks is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Block C is for work and business. It includes 18 office units across three floors, most with sea views starting from the first floor. All offices are sold in upgraded white box condition – engineering, raised floors, bathroom and kitchen provisions are already done, so owners can move straight to furnishing and setting up.

Each unit has its own balcony, and rooftop areas will be available for networking or quiet breaks with panoramic views. On the ground floor, there are several commercial spaces with a total area of more than 200 sq.m with street access, designed to serve both QUBE residents and the wider area.

The office block has underground parking, plus private gated surface parking for shop customers. Offices can also be adapted into active offices – a serviced office concept that is successfully working in Paphos in Beon, and soon to open in Limassol.

The QUBE location is central, but not in the touristic part of town – which means easy access to everything, while still staying calm and private. The project is gated with 24/7 CCTV and will be managed by INEX’s own maintenance and operation teams after completion.

More details may be found at: QUBE