Shell Cyprus has given three lucky consumers the opportunity to live the ultimate dream of every Formula 1 fan, travelling to the historic Grand Prix of Monza and watching the Scuderia Ferrari compete on its home ground.

Over the weekend of September 6–7, 2025, the winners of the competition held through the Shell GO+ rewards app found themselves at the iconic “Temple of Speed”. They walked along the legendary track, experienced the full race weekend programme, and shared in the excitement of a celebration that combines passion, speed and innovation.

Their experience demonstrated that the the island’s Shell stations’ Shell GO+ loyalty programme is not just about points and gifts, but about creating unforgettable moments. With every refuel, participants step into a world of privileges connected to the technology of the new and improved Shell V-Power fuels and the long-standing Shell-Ferrari partnership, spanning more than 75 years of success.

Manolis Kalathas, Country Manager of Coral Cyprus, hailed the unique dimension of the winners’ trip. “It is a great pleasure for us that three of our loyal consumers experienced the magic of Monza up close,” he noted. “The Grand Prix is not just a race, it is a milestone celebration of motorsport and innovation. From our side, we are committed to continue rewarding our customers’ trust with experiences that go beyond the ordinary.”

Through initiatives such as the Monza competition, Shell Cyprus strengthens its relationship with consumers, transforming everyday life into life-defining experiences.

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus, and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies.

Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of over 40 fuel stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while also investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social well-being in Cyprus.

For more information about the Shell GO+ app, visit: www.shell.com.cy/shell-go-plus.