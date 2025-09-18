British bases police firearms instructor Andreas Agathocleous won a bronze medal at the European Triathlon Championship in Istanbul.

The 37-year-old completed a gruelling 2,400 metre-swim, a 40-kilometre bike ride and a 10-kilometre run, until finally crossing the finish line in third place.

After completing the triathlon, he said that “the pride I have for my achievements is unmeasurable, especially under the circumstances”

“I started this sport at 32, with no previous athletic background, I am a father of two young boys, and to be able to train and perform at this level, at this age, every single day is a struggle and that is what makes it special for me,” he said.

“To be able to see the excitement in their eyes when I race and giving them a good example to look up to, is for me, priceless.”

Agathocleous cycling across the Bosphorus bridge

Cyprus triathlon federation chairman Theofanis Georgiou was so impressed with Agathocleous’ achievements, he wrote to Major General Tom Bewick, the commander of the British forces in Cyprus.

“Through his dedication and hard work, [Agathocleous] has brought honour both to his country and to the service in which he serves,” the letter said.

He added, “we are fully aware of the demanding nature of police service and of the challenges of balancing such a role with family life,” and said that “dedication and discipline to excel simultaneously in three demanding sports under these circumstances is truly extraordinary.”

British bases police superintendent Mustafa Kemal also celebrated Agathocleous, describing his accomplishments as a reflection of the qualities he brings to policing, namely “focus, determination and a commitment to continuous improvement.

He added, “by representing the bases police within the national competitions he participates, [Agathocleous] serves as an inspiring role model for colleagues, community members and young people alike”.