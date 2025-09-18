Why tech companies are prime targets

Technology-driven businesses have become a prime target for cyber-criminals because of the substantial amounts of financial transactions and sensitive customer data they handle. Unlike industries primarily focused on intellectual property, cyber-attacks in the tech sector often focus on direct financial gain. This reality highlights the essential need for robust cyber-security measures in the constantly evolving digital landscape.

As the industry grows, so does the sophistication of the threats it faces. Cyber-criminals are continuously adapting their tactics, and companies must stay ahead by implementing advanced security measures and remaining vigilant. At SOFTSWISS, the security strategy includes attracting top professionals, continuously educating the team and proactively identifying and mitigating potential vulnerabilities.

Main external attack vectors

Both individuals and organised groups target technology platforms. These attackers use advanced tools and social engineering, tricking employees to gain access and then monetising that access fraudulently. Here are the most common attack vectors:

DDoS (Distributed Denial-of-Service) attacks: Targeting both network and application layers, often timed with high-traffic periods. The goal is to disrupt service, damaging trust and causing users to switch to competitors.

Mass registrations: Carried out to exploit automated systems, fraudulently trigger rewards or abuse onboarding processes.

Brute-force attacks: Using leaked databases, attackers attempt to guess passwords or keys to gain access to profiles and systems.

Hacking: Exploiting vulnerabilities in applications or infrastructure for profit.

How to resist attacks

Preventing and mitigating cyber-attacks is the primary responsibility of the cyber-security team, which responds swiftly and professionally to potential issues.

Many attacks are repelled without drawing attention, as automated security tools and custom measures are triggered behind the scenes. The barrier to entry into hacking has lowered due to widely available online resources, resulting in a rise in low-level attacks. Automated systems now handle much of this volume.

Additionally, SOFTSWISS regularly tests its systems to ensure software integrity and proactively identifies vulnerabilities. Cyber-security experts actively search for weaknesses and address them before attackers can exploit them.

Cyber-security remains a complex and multifaceted field, with specialists often encountering sophisticated, resource-intensive attacks. One of the current focuses in the professional community is on supply chain attacks, where attackers target third-party components such as libraries or frameworks. By planting malware or backdoors, they attempt to compromise the final product.

To counter such threats, SOFTSWISS prioritises security at every development stage, continuously trains its teams and rigorously vets third-party software. This meticulous approach safeguards product integrity and prevents exploits. Each development cycle undergoes thorough scrutiny by security experts, ensuring resilient and trustworthy software solutions.

Three pillars of safety for any digital business

Ensuring the security of digital operations involves employing secure software, training personnel, adhering to best practices and conducting regular software audits. These measures are crucial to minimise cyber-attacks and safeguarding both the business and its clients.

SOFTSWISS provides comprehensive guidance to partners on implementing secure-by-default features, such as captcha usage that strengthen their overall security posture. The company emphasises the activation of essential platform features, such as captcha usage, to reduce risks, while also guiding employees and administrators on the best ways to protect sensitive data.

One of the most effective strategies in maintaining resilience is conducting application penetration tests every six months or following major updates.

For companies working with SOFTSWISS solutions, proactive audits and security tests are performed regularly. Responsibility for product safety is embedded at every stage of development, with robust measures prioritised to ensure a secure and reliable business environment for all partners.