The British bases’ administration on Friday named Fleur Thomas as its new chief officer.

Thomas takes over from Clare Simpson, who served in the post between September 2021 and last week, with the bases keen to highlight that she is only the second woman to ever hold the position.

Thomas, the bases’ administration said, “brings with her a wealth of experience from a distinguished career in the senior civil service, most notably including her recent role as British ambassador to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg”.

“Her extensive background in leadership and diplomacy positions her well to take on the unique challenges and opportunities that come with overseeing the administration of the British bases in Cyprus,” it said.

It added that in her new role, Thomas “will be responsible for a wide range of duties, from managing the day-to-day administration of the British bases to overseeing development projects in partnership with local communities”.

Thomas herself described her new position as a “highly engaging combination of leadership and delivery challenges, spanning from strategic planning to hands-on implementation”.